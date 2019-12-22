13 years later, Edmonton rider reunited with stolen bike after a wheelie long time

Darcy McKay never expected to see his bike again.

The last time he cruised on the Norco Manik was in 2006. It was his first adult bike, a ride made for high school: slick matte-black frame, big suspension and wheels to match. Gone were the days of Walmart starter bikes.

He was 15 years old, riding to an Edmonton mall with friends. They went inside for lunch. But when they returned, his new wheels were gone — stolen.

"It was a sad day," he said.

McKay couldn't afford another ride. He grieved for his loss and cursed the thief, but after a few weeks, life moved on.

He was bikeless for nearly a decade. The Norco Manik was nabbed before he could cultivate a real enthusiasm for life on two wheels. Two years ago, when he decided to try downhill biking, he chose an inexpensive model out of cynicism.

"It was one of the best purchases I've made, knowing that you need to go with cheap bikes and nobody ever tries to steal it," he said.

McKay recently considered getting a new bike, something more versatile than his downhill ride — something like that Norco Manik.

Then came the call from Const. Kenney McKinnon last Thursday.

'I don't know what you're talking about'

"I thought the cop was a bit crazy because he told me that he thought he had found my bike," McKay said. "I was like, 'I left this morning and it was locked up in the garage. I don't know what you're talking about.'"

But the constable was insistent. The serial number matched the bike McKay reported stolen 13 years ago. The officer sent a picture, a picture of that long-lost Nordic Manik.

"It kind of came at the perfect time," McKay said.

The bike was recovered by downtown police officers after they stopped a suspect wanted on several warrants.

Const. McKinnon said he's seen stolen bikes returned to the rightful owners after four years at most, but never after 13 years.

Of the roughly 1,500 bikes reported stolen last year, only 50 were returned. Without a way to identify the owner, they were sent to "the bike graveyard" — a police lot in north Edmonton — before auction.

A recent partnership between EPS and Bike Index, an online bike registry, intends to change that. If a bike is registered and then reported stolen, other users can flag a sighting and police can easily contact the owner when it's recovered.

McKay's situation is an anomaly, but Const. McKinnon hopes the initiative begins to boost the rate of rider reunification.

"For myself, it was nice to see him get his bike back," McKinnon said.

McKay said the constable's excitement was contagious.

"I saw it and it was funnier than anything to me. It was a joy because it was a cool experience and a cool story, but he was really excited that he was able to help somebody out after so long of not having it," McKay said.

The bike needs new brake cables and a seat. A small pet project before McKay is ready to get back in the saddle of the ol' aluminum steed.