Edmonton Stingers top player hopes CEBL season will return this year

Edmonton's summer sports teams haven't cancelled their 2020 seasons yet and are hoping delays with COVID-19 restrictions may be possible.

The Edmonton Stingers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced the team's training camp roster for the 2020 season on Monday, but without a date to start the camp.

In Goodwater, Ala., almost 3,800 kilometres south of Edmonton, Stingers point guard Xavier Moon trains in his home to keep in game shape, ready to play at any time.

"It's a bittersweet feeling because they announced the roster, but we don't even know if we'll get to play," Moon said.

The league's reigning MVP said he would travel to Edmonton in a heartbeat, if there's any sort of season and he's allowed to cross the border.

"I'm hoping that this thing can blow over and we can all get started here pretty soon," he said.

It's unclear what will happen this summer. The Alberta government may start its first stage of the relaunch strategy on Thursday. Major sporting events, with restrictions, are listed as part of the third phase but the timing has yet to be determined.

The CEBL has teams from B.C. to Ontario and is planning for multiple scenarios under which the season could be played, including a delayed regular season that's played into October or a tournament-style concept.

Many scenarios involve centralized locations where teams would play to limit travel. Edmonton has been considered as one of these possible cities.

"In a perfect world, I want to be in every location that we have a team," said Mike Morreale, league commissioner and CEO. "Because that's what the fans deserve and our players deserve.

"But I don't think it's going to be quite that easy. We do have a delayed season in place based on a new schedule, at least based on a July start that would go through October, if applicable."

Summer plans on hold

Other Edmonton professional sports teams that play in the summer are also holding tight for now.

The Edmonton Prospects play out of Re/Max Field in the Western Canadian Baseball league every spring and summer. Last week, the league announced it planned to delay the start of the season to the end of June or early July, with restrictions.

The Canadian Football League has yet to cancel its season but commissioner Randy Ambrosie hinted at the possibility last week while asking the federal government for $150 million in assistance.

In soccer, FC Edmonton coaching staff and players work virtually on scouting opposition, tactics and home workouts while they await word from the Canadian Premier League, which also has not cancelled its season.

As for Moon, he's got his fingers crossed that he'll be able to return this summer to Edmonton, which he called "an amazing city."



"As a basketball team and as people, man, it was crazy," he said. "That's probably what I look forward to the most. Just getting back out there, man, and giving the fans a show and interacting with the kids and signing autographs."