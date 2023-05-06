Mother and child dead, suspect shot by police after stabbing outside Edmonton school

A man is in hospital after being shot by Edmonton police following the stabbing of a mother and her 11-year-old child outside a school on Friday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating what happened after Edmonton police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside Crawford Plains School in the Mill Woods neighbourhood just before 5 p.m.

"It was reported to police that an unknown male attacked and stabbed two people before fleeing the area on foot," police said in a news release.

The officers who responded to the call found a dead 35-year-old woman and an injured 11-year-old child. The child was taken to a hospital but died, police said.

Two officers later caught up with the suspect about four blocks away.

"An altercation took place and both officers subsequently discharged their firearms, striking the suspect. The male sustained critical injuries and was treated and transported to hospital by paramedics where he remains," the police statement said.

The officers were not injured, according to the statement.

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is now investigating. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The suspect's relationship to the victims is not known, police said.