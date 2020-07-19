Charges laid in north Edmonton stabbing

Edmonton Police Service has charged a 29-year-old man in connection with three violent assaults that occurred on Saturday morning in north Edmonton.

According to a police release, EPS were called to the area of 151st Avenue and 93rd Street in the Evansdale neighbourhood after it was reported that an unknown male threw an object at a homeowner's window and then allegedly attempted to stab him after being confronted.

The homeowner did not sustain any serious injuries.

After that the accused fled down the street, while allegedly vandalizing vehicles parked on the roadway, and then proceeded to stab another man who was on his front lawn. The 45-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries but was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, the release states.

Police say the accused continued to flee down the street and assaulted a third male, who was taking photos of the incident with his phone. The complainant managed to get away unharmed.

The accused then fled on his skateboard and was last seen in the area of 88th Street and 137th Avenue.

Officers found the accused in the area of 87th Street and 146th Avenue around 1 p.m the same day and pursued him on foot.

Police claim the accused tried to fight the officers and they deployed a Taser to make the arrest. He was taken to hospital by EMS before being lodged in custody.

Jared Graham Cyre is charged with aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, and seven charges of mischief under $5,000, obstruction, and resisting arrest.

Investigators also determined that the accused allegedly tried to set fire to a vehicle previous to the above incidents. Cyre is facing a charge of attempted arson as well.