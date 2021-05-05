Man found lying on 111th Avenue was stabbed, Edmonton police say

A man found in distress in the middle of a north Edmonton road on April 25 died from a stab wound, an autopsy has confirmed.

The death of Darren Kraeleman, 45, is now being investigated as a homicide, Edmonton police said in a Wednesday news release.

Kraeleman was found by a passing motorist at about 4:30 a.m. that Sunday. He was lying on 111th Avenue, east of 94th Street, in medical distress.

Paramedics transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries..

According to the police news release, Kraeleman died "as a result of sharp force injuries with the manner of death being homicide."