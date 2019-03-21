Air pollution triggers advisory for Edmonton and surrounding area

A special air-quality advisory was issued at 1:07 p.m. Thursday for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Higher pollution levels were causing poor air quality in Edmonton and areas near Fort Saskatchewan, the advisory said.

The air-quality index for Edmonton was at seven, or "high risk," on Thursday afternoon. The conditions were expected to persist overnight before improving around noon Friday, when the index is forecast to drop to five, or "moderate risk."

"Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath," said the advisory issued by Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks, and Alberta Health Services.

"Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."