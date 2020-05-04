Early spring snowstorm hits communities west of Edmonton

Communities west of Edmonton are trading in heavy showers and May flowers for a heaping pile of snow.

An early spring snowstorm is expected to drop between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow onto a cluster of northern Alberta communities.

A snowfall warning was issued by Environment Canada around 4:30 a.m. Monday for communities including Whitecourt, Spruce Grove, Wetaskiwin, Drayton Valley, Leduc and Ponoka.

The snow is expected to taper off later Monday morning.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult on affected roads and highways. Visibility could be suddenly reduced, the warning stated.

The Monday forecast for Edmonton is for continued rain through the day, with 10 to 15 millimetres expected to fall before clearing in the evening.