'Deck the boughs with Wayne and Hallsy': The most Edmonton Christmas tree of all

This year for Christmas, Carly Dermott decked the boughs with Wayne and Hallsy.

In what could be crowned Edmonton's most, um, Edmontonish tree, Dermott's is festooned with about 70 handmade Christmas decorations with a decidedly sports theme.

Carly Dermott spent about 16 hours making the 70-odd decorations, which she printed onto sturdy cardboard. (Carly Dermott)

There's Hunter and Punter, McDavid and Reilly. Stanley Cups, Grey Cups and beer cups from Rexall. There's retired play-by-play announcer Bryan Hall and longtime Oilers locker-room attendant Joey Moss.

Presiding from the top? A jersey-clad Wayne Gretzky, with arms raised in benediction.

"With everything that's going on — with Grey Cup and with the Oilers right now — a sports theme has been top of mind for me ... so why not decorate a tree with that?" Dermott told CBC's Radio Active on Wednesday.

There are a few non-sports odes to Edmonton too: a Garth Brooks banner from Rogers Place, a smiling Mayor Don Iveson and the City of Champions sign.

"The City of Champions sign has always been something that I love about Edmonton. I know some people don't, some people do, but I needed it to be on the tree," she said.

Dermott, who works at a printing shop, said she has had the idea for a long time. When she decided to put up two trees this year, it was a Christmas-came-early kind of opportunity that she just couldn't resist.

Dermott says the McDavid ornament is her favourite despite Gretzy's place on top of the tree. (Twitter)

On Monday, she posted a video to Twitter that pans through the decorations on the tree as John Lennon's Happy Xmas (War is Over) plays in the background.

By Wednesday, the post had received more than 16,000 views. But even more gratifying to Dermott is the outpouring of goodwill from other Edmontonians, organizations and even the Eskimos.

"Edmonton has the best sports fans in the country as far as I'm concerned, so I guess I shouldn't be too surprised," she said.

"They've reached out to just say how proud they are to see individuals taking pride in Edmonton. It's been really cool."

Dermott is already thinking ahead to next year's tree, which might also have an Edmonton theme. "I was thinking landmarks, tourist spots. I mean, the funicular. You've got to put that on an Edmonton-themed tree for sure."