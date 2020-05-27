New plan to put brakes on Edmonton speeders taking advantage of emptier streets

The proliferation of pandemic speeders will be targeted by a new program aimed at getting Edmonton motorists to slow down.

Project TENSOR — standing for Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction — will be announced this morning at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the announcement live here.

The initiative is a partnership between the city's traffic safety department, provincial peace officers and the Edmonton Police Service.

It's not unusual for traffic-related noise and speeding complaints to increase in the spring, but the issues are worse this year with less traffic on the streets, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Public health restrictions caused a vast majority of businesses and public centres to be closed in an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Noise and speeding issues have become even more prevalent during the pandemic, with some irresponsible individuals taking advantage of lower traffic volumes and driving with reckless abandon, while placing the lives of others around them at risk," said the release.

Between March 21 and May 19, police caught 154 drivers travelling 50 km/h or more above the speed limit. The fastest vehicle was doing 214 km/h in a 100 km/h speed zone, while another driver recently crossed the High Level Bridge at 156 km/h.