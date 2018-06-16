Skip to Main Content
'Today's about being your best': Alberta athletes vie for ribbons at Edmonton Special Olympics track meet

More than 120 Special Olympics Alberta athletes gathered at Foote Field on Saturday for the biennial Edmonton Track Meet.

More than 120 athletes competed in a Special Olympics Alberta track meet in Edmonton Saturday. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

For many athletes with intellectual disabilities in Alberta, it's the only track meet they are able to compete in all summer.

The Edmonton Track Meet drew more than 120 Special Olympics Alberta athletes to Foote Field on Saturday.

The volunteer-run, biennial event attracts competitors from across the province, including teams from Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

"Just a fun get-together with all your friends," said Ulmer, who ran the 100-metres for Edmonton's team. 

Ulmer, a 10-year Special Olympics veteran, said he wished there were more championships for Alberta athletes who don't participate in mainstream meets.

"We'd be able to see each other more often, be able to see how well our competition skills are growing," Ulmer said.

Brent Ulmer has been competing at Special Olympics events for a decade. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

Team Edmonton's head coach, Lenny Andrichuk, said the event motivates Special Olympics athletes like Ulmer to keep training in the slumps between provincial and national meets.

"Today's about being your best," Andrichuk said. "The difference is, if you're better than the guy next to you, you might be rewarded with a ribbon and that's pretty special for them, they really enjoy that.

"It's the athlete oath — let me win and if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. And we live that today especially."

Lenny Andrichuk, head coach for team Edmonton, says the biennial event brings together friends and athletes from across the province. (Zoe Todd/CBC)

