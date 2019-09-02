Edmonton police investigate shooting in southeast neighbourhood
Edmonton police have only said that they are in the early stages of an investigation after a daytime shooting in the Maple Crest neighbourhood.
Police are still working to confirm the details of the situation
Police are investigating after a daytime shooting in a southeast Edmonton neighbourhood on Sunday.
Acting staff Sgt. Debbie Squire confirmed police were called to reports of gunfire near 37th Avenue in community of Maple Crest.
There was no information on suspects or any injuries immediately available.
Squire said police are still working to confirm the details of the situation.