Serious crash prompts road closure in southeast Edmonton

A serious two-vehicle collision Friday morning caused police to shut down a stretch of road in southeast Edmonton.

All lanes of 91st Street between Edwards Drive SW and Anthony Henday Drive will be closed for several hours due to a serious collision, police said in a traffic advisory issued around 4 a.m.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section is investigating, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the morning commute.

Further details on the collision are expected from police later Friday morning.