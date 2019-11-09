Man who stopped stabber at Edmonton LRT platform among 23 bravery award recipients

A little more than a year after a 19-year-old student was stabbed on Edmonton's South Campus LRT station, a bystander who jumped in to help save his life received a provincial award for bravery.

At Government House Friday, Malcolm Wright received a bronze medal for his role in stopping the assailant from continuing to stab the student on the platform.

"The vicious assault continued until Malcolm Wright jumped in without any regard for his own safety and pulled the attacker off the victim," master of ceremony Rudolf Berghuys said.

"Malcolm's actions undoubtedly saved the man's life, as the suspect showed no signs of stopping the stabbing."

Wright was one of 23 people to receive the Canadian Human Association's bravery awards Friday.

The now 26-year-old recounted the incident on the LRT platform that Tuesday morning in September 2018.

"Everyone was in shock," he said. "Just out of reflex, I jumped in and pulled the attacker off the young man."

The attacker ran off. Wright believes it was a nurse and a family doctor that then gave the victim first aid before paramedics arrived.

The South Campus LRT station became a police scene in September 2018 after a 19-year-old man was stabbed on the platform. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) Wright said it all happened within a minute.

A day after the stabbing, police said the victim was in stable condition in hospital. Police arrested and charged Mario Bigchild, 24.

The stabbing was one of two major incidents that prompted the city to hire private security at transit centres.

The security has been questioned over the past year about its efficacy and need, as the security guards aren't actually allowed to interfere physically during assaults and other crimes.

They are only allowed to call transit's central command, who can dispatch peace officers, or call the police directly if the situation is especially serious.

Wright reserved opinion about the effectiveness of the security job.

"I do know that that morning on the platform, the only thing that helped that young man was having people on hand who were willing to jump in."

City council has decided to continue with the security contract for now, citing a perception of safety from the public.

'It was pretty insane'

Other brave acts honoured during Friday's ceremony included four people helping their neighbours get out of a house fire in May this year.

A unit in a row of townhouses in Holyrood caught fire in the morning.

Dale Parkin was on his way to work when he heard "Help! Fire!"

He and Ken Deardon kicked out a window in the basement and helped a man get out of the back of the building.

Ken Deardon ran to help people at a townhouse that caught fire a few doors down from him in May. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC) Deardon also caught a woman falling out of a second-story window and stopped her from landing on glass.

He said he was against the back of the building when she fell.

"I literally watched her come down on top of me, I caught her — it was pretty insane."

Both received the bronze medal.

Charles McDonald and Pamela Newcombe received honorary testimonials during the ceremony for helping two women get out of the house.

@natashariebe