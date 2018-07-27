Edmonton soldier charged with sexual assault of civilian

Military police have laid a sexual assault charge against a soldier at CFB Edmonton relating to an incident with a civilian, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.

The incident took place at the base on the evening of July 18, said a news release issued Friday. The charge was laid the next day by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS), a unit within the independent Canadian Forces Military Police Group.

Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the CFNIS, said the fact that charges were laid within 24 hours shows the force is committed to acting quickly in these types of cases.

"These charges speak to the Canadian Forces Military Police effectiveness in responding quickly to reports of sexual assault to deter offenders from committing these crimes," he said in the release.

The accused, a private in the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, will appear in provincial court in Morinville, Alta., on Aug. 16.