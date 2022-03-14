Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her children in fire testifies in own defence

An Edmonton soldier on trial for attempted murder testified in her own defence Wednesday, saying she did not start the house fire at the core of the case.

The 45-year-old soldier is on trial at Court of King's Bench for three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson.

Prosecutors allege the woman started a fire in her home on the CFB Edmonton base on July 19, 2015, in an attempt to kill herself and her three children.

The accused, who is a serving member of the Canadian Armed Forces, cannot be identified because of a publication ban in place to protect the identities of her two sons and one daughter.

She has pleaded not guilty.

A letter sent to a close friend is a focal point of the trial, opening with the sentence "By the time you get this, I will be either in jail or dead."

The woman testified Wednesday it was sent after she was injured in the fire, at a time when she was suffering paranoia and hallucinations.

"I was not thinking clearly writing this," she told court.

The woman said the dire outcome described was in reference to a planned confrontation with her ex-husband, who had recently been granted primary custody of the children on an interim basis.

"He's not the easiest person to talk to," she said.

Envelope and stationery

The woman testified she did not remember the contents of the letter but had written something to her friend while at the emergency housing provided to her by the military after the fire.

She also remembered sending it in a brown-grey envelope with the word Canada and a flag printed on it. Defence lawyer Curtis Steeves asked her why she recalled that specific part of the letter.

"Because it's the only envelope I could find because that's what my key came in from the [military police] for the emergency housing," she said.

The letter was written on Fantasyland Hotel stationery, which the woman says she found in her daughter's backpack after the fire.

A letter entered as an exhibit in an Edmonton soldier's attempted murder and arson trial. "Bob" refers to Robert White and "Bonnie" refers to Bonita Dychen. (Court of King's Bench)

The second page of a handwrittenletter entered as an exhibit in an Edmonton soldier's attempted murder and arson trial. (Court of King's Bench.)

Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko pushed back against that timeline, arguing the letter had been written and sent while the mother and three children were staying at the hotel for the two nights directly before the night of the fire.

Included with the letter was $10,000, which the friend later returned. Sopko referenced bank withdrawals just days before the fire amounting to just over $11,000 — enough for spending at the hotel and the gifted cash, he said.

But the woman said she had withdrawn the money with the intention to consolidate it in preparation for a down payment on a house, keeping it in the glove box of her vehicle during the stay.

The money offered to her friend had come from other cash hiding places in her home, she said.

Recollection of events

The Crown also questioned the woman about her recollection of events. She said her children, who were all staying in her room because they were sick, woke her up three times that night

The first time was when one complained of a smoke smell, which she said she believed to be from wildfires in Saskatchewan.

In the second incident, one of her children called out to her from the basement. Upon arriving at the top of the stairs, she saw her two boys at the bottom, with one of them telling her there was a fire. She took them back to bed.

The third time, two children were coughing and she went to investigate but was hit with a burning sensation in her eyes and mouth, struggling to walk down to the main floor. She said she returned to the room but fell and passed out.

The woman testified Wednesday that she did not believe the children when they first told her there was a fire, saying she thought they were sleep-walking because they were not emotive.

Sopko suggested that she fabricated that part to deflect blame from herself, which she denied.

The woman also denied having removed the house's three smoke detectors from their mounts.

The trial is set to continue Thursday.