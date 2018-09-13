Snooowww!: Now is the summer of our discontent

It's still summer, technically, but then again.

Edmonton was a city with the mopes on Thursday morning as people woke up to slush-covered streets and lawns covered in snow.

The roads were slick. Icy windshields had to be scraped. Even the odd snowman made an appearance.

The decidedly wintry weather swept across the province Wednesday night, as a cold front moved in from the Northwest Territories.

The snowstorm dumped up to 15 centimetres in some parts of the province.

And it appears "snowtember" isn't finished with Edmonton just yet.

After an icy morning with temperatures below zero, the capital region can expect more light flurries overnight. Temperatures are expected to hover near freezing all weekend, with a chance of more snow on Sunday.

Periods of light snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low. Tonight: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 3.

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low minus 3. Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 7. UV index 4 or moderate.

While weather alerts have been lifted in the rest of the province, snowfall warnings remained in place for Banff National Park and Jasper National Park.

Environment Canada expects 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to fall in the parks, ending by Thursday afternoon or evening, the weather authority said.

Both the townsites of Banff and Jasper will see some of the white stuff but most snow will fall in higher elevations.