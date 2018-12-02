Steady snowfall sees street cleaners take to Edmonton roadways

Fears of having a holiday season without snow likely faded for Edmontonians on Sunday after the city received 24 hours of almost continuous snowfall.

Street cleaning crews spent the day clearing roads. About 200 plows and graders hit the streets, supported by 250 city employees, according to a news release from the city.

"People will see groups of snow plows or graders moving slowly through major and arterial roads," the news release says, noting trails, bike lanes and bus shelters were also set to be cleared. "Please be patient with crews and your fellow citizens and drive to conditions."

The city treats as a priority clearing freeways, arterial roads and protected bike lanes.

A combination of de-icing, using sand, salt and plowing are used to clear roads, depending on conditions.

The city said a decision won't be made on whether a parking ban will be imposed until it stops snowing.

"We encourage the public to look for seasonal parking signs and be prepared to find different parking if a snow event is declared," the news release says.

The city provides at least eight hours notice before putting a parking ban in effect.