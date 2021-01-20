High winds bring power outages, traffic advisories to Edmonton

High winds and blowing snow caused multiple power outages in Edmonton Tuesday night and wreaked havoc for motorists throughout the region.

Edmonton was not alone in experiencing the intense wind.

Wind warnings were in effect for much of the province, including the Edmonton region, Jasper, Whitecourt, Okotoks, Olds, Rocky Mountain House and Banff National Park. Snow squall warnings were also issued for Edmonton, as well as other parts of central and northern Alberta including Ponoka County, Leduc County, Drayton Valley and Lloydminster.

"Snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near zero visibilities," reads an advisory from Environment Canada.

An Epcor spokesperson told CBC News that about 5,000 customers had lost power due to high winds Tuesday.

"Tonight's windy conditions have resulted in multiple power outages. Approximately 5,000 customers were affected in various areas of the city, however that number is actively fluctuating as our crews restore power to some areas and other outages are reported," reads a statement from Epcor.

As of 9:30 p.m., most of the affected customers were in west Edmonton and south central Edmonton, according to the Epcor outage map.

Edmonton Police Service issued a traffic advisory around 8:30 p.m. advising motorists to avoid Calgary Trail between 41st Avenue and 19th Avenue, where three semi-tractor-trailers rolled over as a result of strong winds. No injuries were reported in the rollovers, EPS said.

An update from 511 Alberta posted to Twitter around 8:10 p.m. also advised drivers to avoid the QEII near Nisku where several semi-tractor-trailers had overturned due to the strong winds. There are also numerous traffic advisories for other parts of the province affected by the wind and snow.