Edmontonians wake up to a cold 'third winter'

So much for April showers. The city is in the midst of what some Edmontonians have named third winter.

Edmontonians who believed the balmy temperatures which thawed the capital region earlier this month were here to stay awoke to a chilling realization Tuesday morning.

The city was covered in a heavy dusting of snow. Temperatures had cooled to – 4C.

Icy conditions slowed the morning commute, with reports of fender benders and smash-ups across the city.

Many Edmontonians took to social media to bemoan the blast of wintry weather with hashtags including #cryingontheinside.

Oh look. Third winter. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/KbFlk7UoPq">pic.twitter.com/KbFlk7UoPq</a> —@Nitramwerdna

Good Morning from snowy Edmonton ❄️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegdt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegdt</a> <a href="https://t.co/RuNkyJu9bN">pic.twitter.com/RuNkyJu9bN</a> —@markyeg

Environment Canada is forecasting two centimetres of snow will fall throughout the day.

While the snow is expected to taper off by noon, there is a chance of flurries almost every day this week.

According to the latest forecast, there is a chance of flurries on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Why is Mother Nature so angry at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edmonton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edmonton</a> ? Today’s current weather. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowmageddon2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowmageddon2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cryingontheinside?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cryingontheinside</a> 😭 <a href="https://t.co/hfufPBdWZD">pic.twitter.com/hfufPBdWZD</a> —@marketingRX