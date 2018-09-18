Edmonton council passes tighter smoking rules as cannabis legalization looms

Edmonton city council voted to tighten restrictions on smoking Tuesday.

Tobacco and cannabis smokers will have to stay 10 metres away from building doors, windows, patios and bus stops under the amended bylaw. The new rules, which double the previous five-metre restriction, will come into force the day cannabis is legalized, Oct. 17.

Coun. Henderson brought a motion to keep the restriction at five metres, citing some concerns from businesses along Whyte Avenue and in the downtown that suggested the bylaw could effectively ban smoking for several blocks. The motion failed by just a single vote, with the mayor and five other councillors voting in favour, and seven councillors voting against.

The full suite of amendments to the updated bylaw ultimately passed by a 10-3 margin.

The bylaw will also ban smoking on park land, ski hills and city-owned golf courses.

Council will review the rules again next year.

More to come…