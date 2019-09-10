Edmonton Skip the Dishes driver stabbed, robbed of food delivery

A Skip the Dishes driver is recovering from stab wounds after armed thieves stole his food delivery on Friday morning.

The man was assaulted around 4 a.m. near 163rd Avenue and 100th Street, Edmonton police said in a news release Tuesday.

The 50-year-old driver was delivering food to an apartment building when he was approached by three male suspects who demanded that he hand over his personal belongings and the food, police said.

During a struggle, the driver was stabbed and robbed.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are believed to have fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.