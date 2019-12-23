After 2-year hiatus, Edmonton Ski Club carving new season on the slopes

After a two-year hiatus, the Edmonton Ski Club is celebrating a grand re-opening on Boxing Day featuring Olympic skiing medallist Jennifer Heil.

The river valley hill opened for the 2019-20 season Dec. 7 after being closed in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

"We're so excited to be open again," said Caroline Sledz, president of the 108-year-old club's board of directors.

"This is a really important facility within the city of Edmonton, it's in the heart of the river valley — it's a great place for people to learn."

The club faced financial trouble and a backlog of maintenance and repair issues which led the board to decide to cease operations during the 2017-18 season. The City of Edmonton ended the club's lease agreement in 2017.

Sledz said the club's reinvigoration is thanks to repaired relationships and working closely with the city, the provincial government and the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

The club received $1.1 million in capital grants from the provincial government and the city in early 2018 to support operations and pay for upgrades.

"A lot of partnership was involved and it's really come to fruition this year," Sledz said.

'Legacy will continue'

Heil, who is from Spruce Grove, won gold for Canada at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. She won silver at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010.

She got her start in Edmonton, training with the Edmonton Freestyle Ski Club.

"Most people don't believe that you can be a world-class skier from Edmonton," Heil said. "The fact that I had access to this facility, and these coaches allows me to … prove them wrong."

One of Heil's favourite memories is her grandpa coming to watch her train in his Cadillac.

The accessibility of the hill in Cloverdale allowed her family members to be part of the early days of her skiing career.

"I think the more opportunities we have in big cities to go out and play and be active, the better," Heil said. "I'm pleased that its reopening and its legacy will continue."

At Thursday's grand re-opening, Heil will offer tips and give a speech. The event will kick off at 1 p.m.

Ski clubs across city open

The Edmonton Ski Club is open to both skiers and snowboarders, and is primarily a learning hill. It is offering a new carpet lift this year for beginner skiers.

The Edmonton Ski Club isn't the only local hill where you can get some turns in this winter. Sunridge Ski Area, Snow Valley Ski Club and Rabbit Hill Snow Resort are also open, with the majority of runs ready to go.