Tricks (and quirks) of the skateboard scene captured in Edmonton documentary

Edmonton's skateboard community isn't very big but it's got talent, daring, a share of quirky characters and — after this weekend — a new movie to celebrate the local culture.

The Princess Theatre will host the big-screen premiere Sunday for a made-in-Edmonton skateboard movie called The Internet Cafe, a two-year labour of love for filmmaker/producers Ty Zahr and Jordan Staples.

"There's a lot of tricks that haven't been done before, sets that have never been hit," Zahr, 25, told CBC's Radio Active. "And in between all of that, just a lot of stuff that skateboarders deal with on the day-to-day. We pretty much document the lifestyle."

The pair, co-owners of a local skateboard company called Golde, says that skateboarding is restricted under Edmonton bylaws, and skateboarders often have unpleasant interactions with property owners and other residents.

"People will tell us to go to the skateparks," said the 23-year-old Staples, exasperation in his voice.

As part of the movie, a handful of Edmontonians travelled to Vancouver to participate in Go Skateboarding Day, an international event that happens annually on June 21.

Zahr said the experience was eye-opening.

"There were thousands of skateboarders in the streets. And they shut down major, major roads downtown. We had a police escort," he said.

"It was a different feeling that what we normally experience here in Edmonton. … They welcome the skateboarding culture over there because they know it attracts tourists, it attracts people to the city."

Edmonton has a lot of talented skateboarders, many of whom are showcased in the movie, said Staples. He hopes that The Internet Cafe will help shine a light on the culture and inspire more support for the sport.

The idea for making the movie was itself inspired by another skateboarding movie, 2005's Baker 3 which was put out by the skate company Baker. Like that movie, The Internet Cafe focuses on skateboarding tricks with a liberal sprinkling of police, custodians and others with whom they interact.

"It's essentially the wide variety of strange characters and such that come up behind the scenes when we're … trying to film tricks," said Staples.

"[The movie] is relatable and funny to the average person. But also exciting and crazy and technical for the skaters. It will be a fun event for all.

The "cafe" part of the movie's name plays with the idea that skateboarding is what brings the group together for companionship and community, said Zahr.

As for the Internet reference, he added: "We need skateboarding like we need the Internet."

The Internet Cafe's premiere takes place Sunday, 8:30 p.m. at the Princess Theatre on Whyte Avenue. Tickets are $5 at the door or can be purchased online in advance.