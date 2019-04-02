Sinkhole causes temporary closure on 95th Avenue

A large sinkhole that appeared during Valley Line LRT construction has forced the city to close a section of 95th Avenue in the Strathearn neighbourhood for up to three days.

The avenue will be closed between 87th Street and 85th Street. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south side of 95th Avenue, but drivers are advised to use other routes.

TransEd said it has obtained an overnight roadwork permit and crews will work through the to minimize traffic disruptions.

"TransEd is aware that overnight noise is disruptive and has taken several noise mitigation actions in advance of this work," the company said in a statement.

The closure will affect Edmonton Transit Service routes 112 and 322.