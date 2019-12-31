Edmonton Shriners club looking for stolen trailer, quads

The Al Shamal Shriners in northwest Edmonton are looking to locate about $100,000 in vehicles and goods stolen over the holidays.

A trailer carrying six quads and a golf cart used in parades was taken from the group's compound on 145th Avenue and 142nd Street sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

The Shriners raise money to provide medical care for sick children.

"It's going to mean we have to basically go back to square one, try to find new units so we can, in turn, participate in parades in the 2020 season," said Gary Semaniuk, potentate of Al Shamal Shriners.

He said the thieves took the chain off the gate to break in and steal the vehicles.

Police were able to recover the truck that was attached to the trailer, but the trailer itself and the contents are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

