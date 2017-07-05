4 charged in 2017 shooting death of woman in northeast Edmonton

Four people have been charged in with manslaughter connection with the death of a woman who was shot inside a northeast Edmonton apartment nearly two years ago.

Jordin Amber Aksidan was found critically injured around 5 a.m. on July 5, 2017 in an apartment in the area of 119th Avenue and 34th Street.

Aksidan, 21, was transported to hospital where she later died.

An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

In a news release Wednesday, Edmonton police announced charges against four people in connection with her death.

The accused, who range in age from 19 to 26, face various charges including conspiracy to commit a criminal offence, manslaughter while using a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of an offence and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Aksidan was Edmonton's 27th homicide victim of 2017.