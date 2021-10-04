3 arrested, man dead following Sunday morning shooting, Edmonton police say

Three people were arrested after a man was killed in a reported shooting in Edmonton early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Edmonton police officers responded to a report of a shooting around 81st Avenue and 104th Street, several blocks south of Whyte Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a male victim on the street. Officers performed "life-saving measures," but he died on scene, police said.

A suspect vehicle was spotted leaving the scene and later found by police at a multi-unit residence in southwest Edmonton, near 9th Avenue and 156th Street, police said.

Three people at the residence were arrested, they added.

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is leading the investigation.

Police did not release more information about the victim's identity.