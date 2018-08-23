Police on scene of standoff after shooting in northeast Edmonton

Police have surrounded a home in northeast Edmonton after a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a Thursday morning shooting.

A map of the area where Edmonton police tactical units have surrounded a Balwin neighbourhood home on Thursday morning. (Google) Around 8 a.m., police were called to the area of of 76th Street and 127th Avenue in the Balwin neighbourhood and surrounded a home where a man had reportedly been shot.

After a standoff with police, a woman exited the residence around 9:15 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Police believe several other people are still inside, and that firearms are present in the home, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a news release.

As of 10:20 a.m. the stand-off continued, police said.

Police continue to surround the residence. A tactical unit and a negotiator are on scene, police said.