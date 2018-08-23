Skip to Main Content
Police on scene of standoff after shooting in northeast Edmonton

Police on scene of standoff after shooting in northeast Edmonton

Police have surrounded a home in northeast Edmonton after a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a Thursday morning shooting.

Man, 40, seriously injured at residence in Balwin neighbourhood

CBC News ·
Edmonton police remain on scene in the Balwin neighbourhood after a shooting Thursday morning (CBC)

Police have surrounded a home in northeast Edmonton after a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a Thursday morning shooting.

Around 8 a.m., police were called to the area of of 76th Street and 127th Avenue in the Balwin neighbourhood and surrounded a home where a man had reportedly been shot. 
A map of the area where Edmonton police tactical units have surrounded a Balwin neighbourhood home on Thursday morning. (Google)

After a standoff with police, a woman exited the residence around 9:15 a.m. and was taken into custody. 

Police believe several other people are still inside, and that firearms are present in the home, Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said in a news release.

As of 10:20 a.m. the stand-off continued, police said.

Police continue to surround the residence. A tactical unit and a negotiator are on scene, police said.

The injured man has been transported to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.
A police negotiator and tactical units remain at the scene of an early morning shooting. (Peter Evans/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us