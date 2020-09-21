65-year-old man in hospital as police investigate southwest Edmonton shooting

A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after a shooting at a rural property in southwest Edmonton on Saturday evening, a release from Edmonton Police Services states.

According to the release, police, Leduc RCMP officers, EPS Tactical Unit and EPS Air 1 responded to the report of a shooting at a rural property in the area of 173rd Street and Highway 19. It was reported to police that one man had been shot by another man at a home in the area.

When police arrived, a woman came out of the residence and told police the suspect may still be somewhere on the property.

The release states that Air 1 located the 22-year-old male suspect near the residence and found that he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. EMS also attended to the suspect, who later died at the scene.

Police said they used an Armoured Rescue Vehicle to remove the injured 65-year-old man from the residence as safety precaution. They transported him to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries where he remains. The 63-year-old woman reported no injuries.

Police believe all three people knew each other but were not related.

The Director of Law Enforcement (DLE) was notified of this incident and directed the EPS to investigate.