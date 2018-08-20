Man killed in northeast Edmonton shooting

A man is dead after what police describe as a targeted shooting in northeast Edmonton.

The victim's body was found in his vehicle Sunday night inside a black BMW in the parking lot of Hollick-Kenyon Estates, an apartment building at 16235 51st St., police told CBC News Monday.

Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots in the area around 11 p.m., shortly before the man's body was found, police said. One or possibly two suspects fled the scene in a grey car.

Police say they believe they know the identity of the victim and that he is "well known to police."

The homicide and the drug and gang units are involved in the case.

Investigators are interviewing several witnesses.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, there was no police presence outside the apartment building, and the black BMW had been removed from the parking, but remnants of the crime scene remained.

At least two cars in the parking lot had visible damage and shattered glass covered the ground. A bullet hole, marked with a police tag, had pierced the front window of a nearby SUV.