Suspect charged in 5 sexual assaults in northeast Edmonton

A 36-year-old man has been charged in relation to five sexual assaults which took place over the past five months in northeast Edmonton.

In each case, a man ran up behind a young woman during daylight hours, groped her from behind, before fleeing, police said in a news release Thursday.

During one attack, the suspect tackled his victim to the ground and held her down.

The assaults took place between May and October of this year, with the first two reported on May 16 in the Newton neighbourhood, police said.

A third assault was reported in the Beverly neighbourhood on July 15 leading police to released surveillance footage of a suspect and a vehicle and trailer captured by security cameras.

On Oct. 12, two more assaults were reported in the Kensington neighbourhood. Police were uncertain at the time if they were related to the others.

Investigators said thanks to evidence from witnesses, they were able to identify and locate the suspect last week.

The man was arrested in Ardrossan, east of Edmonton, on Oct. 24, and charged with five counts of sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be other people who have had "similar experiences" involving the accused and are asking any potential victims to come forward.