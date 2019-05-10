Man, woman charged with trafficking 2 teenage girls in central Edmonton

A man and woman are facing more than 30 charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation in central Edmonton.

Michael Moffat, 24, and Louisa Wallis, 25, "jointly recruited, procured and trafficked" two teenage girls over the course of six months, said Edmonton police in a news release Friday

The victims, aged 15 and 16, were being trafficked out of a home in central Edmonton between between December 2018 and March 2019, police said.

Detectives believe there may be others victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

Police are also asking the public to watch for signs of human trafficking.

"Human trafficking isn't always an elaborate, organized operation like you see in the movies; it can be two people exploiting victims in a residence or hotel room next door," Det. Dan Duiker with the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit said in the release.

Signs of sexual exploitation can include people coming and going from a property at unusual hours or the introduction of young females or males in the home who did not live there before, police said.

Evidence of drug use, physical or emotional abuse, withdrawing from family and friends or unexplained new clothing or valuables can also be warning signs, police said.

Your report could save a vulnerable youth from going down a path they can't escape. - Det. Dan Duiker

"If you notice unusual or suspicious activity, report it to police. A dispute between a couple could be much more than meets the eye. Your report could save a vulnerable youth from going down a path they can't escape."

The investigation began in February 2019, when detectives became aware of a 15-year-old girl who was becoming involved in the sex trade.

The girl was immediately apprehended by police under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children's Act.

Moffat and Wallis were arrested on May 1 and face several charges including trafficking of a person under the age of eighteen years, sexual assault of a person under 16 years and making child pornography.