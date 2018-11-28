Edmonton sex trade worker on trial for aggravated sexual assault after client contracts HIV

A jury will decide the fate of an Edmonton sex trade worker accused of aggravated sexual assault.

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench jury was told Anthony Lee Taylor twice had sex with a man in December 2016 without using protection or revealing that he was HIV positive.

The client's identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban and can only be identified by the initials JM. The 59-year-old contracted HIV shortly after his second sexual encounter with Taylor.

"When I first found out I was HIV positive in early February 2017, my thoughts were [that] life was over and I would go home that night and I would commit suicide," JM said on the witness stand, fighting back tears.

Crown prosecutor Vernon Eichorn said Taylor, 31, later told police that he was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and never took any treatment to manage his infection.

JM told the jury that he was driving home in December 2016 early in the morning when he spotted a person who he thought at the time was a woman. He said he pulled over and Taylor asked if he wanted to "go out."

JM testified that Taylor asked for $100 to have sex. He countered with $60 and Taylor agreed, he said.

JM said Taylor told him that his name was Tatiana.

Taylor was wearing "tight-fitting pants, high heel shoes, a mini skirt, a blouse and a jacket [and] also carrying a woman's handbag," JM said.

'I'm not sure how I felt'

JM drove Taylor to his house. After some discussion in the living room about drugs and how Taylor got involved in the sex trade, the pair moved to the bedroom. He quickly discovered Taylor was a male cross-dresser.

Crown prosecutor Clint Clouston asked JM what he was thinking at the time.

The witness crossed his arms and paused before answering.

"That this could be different," JM testified. "I was curious. I did not know what this was truly about and made the decision to go forward."

The Crown asked what went through his mind following sex.

"I'm not sure how I felt," JM said. "I guess I was just not thinking. Certainly not thinking of a sexually transmitted infection."

He confirmed no condom was used and there was no discussion about condom use or HIV.

"If you had known at the time that that individual was HIV positive, would you have agreed to engage in sex that evening?," the Crown asked.

"No I would not," JM replied without hesitation.

'Mr. Taylor does not carry condoms'

The two men exchanged phone numbers. About three weeks after the first encounter, Taylor propositioned him via text message, JM said.

He picked up Taylor near an LRT station and once again brought him back to his house to have sex.

Again there was no discussion about HIV or condom use, he said.

"Mr. Taylor does not carry condoms," JM testified. "Mr. Taylor knows exactly what Mr. Taylor was up to."

By the time Taylor suggested a third hook-up, he was deathly ill, JM said.

Ultimately he was diagnosed HIV positive in February 2017 and began treatment.

Edmonton police launched a criminal investigation more than a year later in May 2018.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.