What to do this weekend? Here are 14 things on the go in Edmonton

September is here, the kids are back in school and lots of things are on the go this weekend. Here's a list that might help you.

The Strathearn Art Walk is on Saturday and Sunday with food trucks, live music and a whole lot of local art in the parkland along Strathearn Drive between 89th Street and 91st Street.

The Chinese Benevolent Association is presenting the 2nd Long Table Feast and 8th Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival with the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market and Edmonton Neighbourhood Watch.

The feast takes place from noon until 2 p.m. and the festival runs until 8 p.m., featuring music, dance, a lantern parade and some fantastic food at the farmers' market.

The Chinese Benevolent Association is once again hosting the Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival on Saturday in downtown Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

CornFest is back in Alex Decoteau Park from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday with the Downtown Edmonton Community League hosting kids activities, community garden tours, free corn-on-the-cob and coffee.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. the fun continues with a downtown block party featuring musical headliners The Royal Foundry, comedy and live visual art as part of Grindstone's Mural Massive Festival.

People who love them, love them a lot and it turns out there's an Edmonton gathering dedicated to them. We're talking about Beagle Mania on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Queen Mary Park with doggie games, guest speakers, a silent auction and more.

Edmontonians will bring out their hounds in support of Beagle Paws Rescue on Sunday afternoon. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The Motorama Show is cruising into Yesterday's Auto Gallery this weekend. The Yesterday's foundation, which supports local charities, opens the classic car collection from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This Sunday, there's a special event where military veterans tour for free.

You can see more from Yesterday's Auto Gallery in the Classic Car Edition of Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

A gathering place for many, the Mill Woods Seniors Association is hosting an open house on Friday from 10 a.m.until 2 p.m. — and here's a tip. Their fall rummage sale is on Sept. 24 and 25, and worth adding to your calendar.

Metro Cinema is back for another season at the Garneau Theatre and off to a roaring start. Metro is offering a screening of the 1993 dino classic Jurassic Park with admission by donation at 7 p.m. on Friday.

It's your last chance to catch Junkyard at the Muttart in the feature pyramid at the Muttart Conservatory. The exhibit featuring all sorts of objects incorporated in this lush green space wraps up on Sunday.

From tricycles to trumpets, the kitchen sink to cups and saucers, you'll find them all tucked in and among the greenery as part of Junkyard in the Muttart's feature pyramid, until Sunday. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

In sports there's the Edmonton Mountain Bike Festival from Friday to Sunday in Queen Elizabeth Park with group rides, beer tastings, kids activities and a jump jam.

Play On! is bringing its massive Street Hockey Festival to Edmonton's Ice District this Saturday and Sunday.

The Edmonton Elks face off against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.

Open Cockpit Day is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alberta Aviation Museum. Volunteers will help visitors climb into the cockpits of some airplanes, for that picture-perfect selfie.

If you've had dreams of being a pilot, Open Cockpit Day at the Alberta Aviation Museum on Saturday may be just the ticket. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

If numismatics gets you numb with excitement, the Edmonton Coin Show is back on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Central Lions Centre.