Seniors over 80 find friendship at Edmonton's 'home away from home'

A little grey bungalow in Old Strathcona has become a second home to seniors who sometimes struggle to stay in their own houses.

Inside, the seniors might find a hot chicken dinner being cooked in the kitchen, or a group of their peers — mainly folks over 80 — working on a comedy sketch or a play.

In a society where seniors are often isolated — especially after the death of a spouse — the little house just off Whyte Avenue is a refuge, offering friendships and community.

Many clients are women, and money is often tight.

"They raised their families at a time when women were not encouraged to work outside the home, so their Canada pension is minimal, if it all," said Cathy McLean, who heads the Senior Citizens Opportunity Neighbourhood Association, or SCONA.

"Lots of our seniors spent years being very lonely and alone until they discovered SCONA. Our primary goal is to reconnect them with their peers, people their own age, in a way that allows them to develop friendships that are very lasting."

Some seniors visit the SCONA senior's centre to participate in plays, comedy sketches and other performance art. (Supplied/SCONA) SCONA specifically serves older seniors, a group with different needs than people in their 60s. Their mobility is often more restricted, and large buildings such as recreation centres can be more difficult to navigate.

McLean, speaking on CBC's Radio Active on Monday, said the bungalow is perfectly suited for the hundreds of seniors who visit every year.

"It's like visiting with their friends around their own kitchen table," she said. "We keep a lot of people out of extended-care centres."

Activities at SCONA are always changing. A recent comedy sketch at Community League Day presented the heart-warming, sometimes laugh-out-loud, conversations that grandparents have with their grandchildren.

And every Friday, dinner is served — at noon. It's a hot, four-course meal, prepared by staff or the seniors themselves. It's a sacred event in the SCONA calendar, one that seniors can expect every week.

SCONA receives some of its funding from the city's family and community support services program, and makes up the rest of its budget through grants. The group is planning a fundraiser at the Ritchie Community Hall in November.

"There's such a lack of understanding of what it means to be 85 and still wanting to live and have a life," said McLean.

"It makes funding difficult. There's a lack of understanding that the needs of seniors change as they age."