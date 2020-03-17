Skip to Main Content
Edmonton senior clocked driving 180 km/h on Saskatchewan highway
A photo from Saskatchewan RCMP shows the speed at which an Alberta motorist was travelling on Highway 16 near North Battleford, Sask. (Submitted by Saskatchewan RCMP)

A 73-year-old Edmonton man was clocked travelling more than 180 kilometres per hour on a stretch of the Yellowhead Highway in west central Saskatchewan.

In a news release, Saskatchewan RCMP said they received numerous reports of the vehicle's high speed as it headed eastbound on Highway 16 toward North Battleford, a small city about 140 kilometres east of Lloydminster.

An officer of the RCMP's traffic services division in North Battleford located the vehicle and determined its speed using radar.

The driver's licence was suspended for three days, his vehicle impounded for one week and he was given a ticket for $1,022, said the news release.

