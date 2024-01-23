Security guard accused in Edmonton city hall shooting makes court appearance

The security guard accused of firing shots and causing a small fire with Molotov cocktails inside Edmonton's city hall on Tuesday is being held in a maximum security unit in the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, appeared by video Thursday in Edmonton's Court of King's Bench.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Sarvar didn't speak during his brief appearance.

He is facing six criminal charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, using/placing/throwing an explosive substance, arson, possession of incendiary material, using a firearm while committing an offence and careless use of a firearm.

Sarvar had been scheduled for a bail hearing, but his defence lawyer, David Ibrahim, requested that the case be put over while he waits for Crown prosecutors to provide him with information he needs to prepare for the hearing.

Sarvar is next expected to appear in court on Feb. 2.

Sarvar has worked for security company Corps of Commissionaires since 2019.

He was assigned to a variety of locations across Edmonton but never worked as part of the security detail in city hall, the company said in a news release on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said he was retained to represent Sarvar on Wednesday.

He said he's only spoken with his client briefly and can't comment on the allegations at this point or speak to Sarvar's state of mind.

He added that he hasn't yet viewed a video circulating online that police say may be related to the city hall incident.

In a news release Wednesday, EPS said the video is under review.

"Our officers are working closely with our national security partners on this investigation," police Chief Dale McFee said in a statement.

"I would like to reassure the public that we believe there is no further threat to public safety at this time. The investigation is in its early stages, and we will continue to update Edmontonians as it progresses."

Police say they are working with the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams (INSET) — a specialized unit that investigates issues related to national security — on the investigation.

Ibrahim said he has been in touch with Sarvar's father and brother-in-law, and that he expects that when a bail hearing is held, it will take at least a day or two.

"Obviously, that's always the goal," Ibrahim said when asked if he'd be seeking his client's release.

City hall was locked down on Tuesday when a heavily armed man entered the building through the parkade, according to police.

Investigators allege the suspect fired a long gun at the ceiling, walls and windows, and that he lit several incendiary devices believed to be Molotov cocktails, causing a small fire.

A city council committee meeting was briefly locked down before attendees were evacuated. Others remained in the building until it was safe to be evacuated, including a group of Grade 1 students who were visiting city hall for the day.

Police say the incident came to an end when the suspect dropped the gun and surrendered to a security guard who was responding to the shooting.