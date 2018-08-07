Bylaw changes could make room for another 1,600 secondary suites in Edmonton

More than 1,600 extra secondary suites could be up for rent in Edmonton in the coming years if city council agrees to change existing rules.

The current bylaw allows secondary suites only in single-detached homes with a minimum lot size of 360 sq. metres.

The city wants to amend the zoning bylaw so owners of semi-detached houses, duplexes and row houses around Edmonton could also rent out self-contained suites.

It also plans to relax the size requirements so single homes on smaller lots can have secondary dwellings.

Bev Zubot, a community planning advisor with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, said the proposed changes are too aggressive.

"Perhaps in the long run that may be ... appropriate, but we don't know the consequences. We do want to get this right. Want to ensure there's adequate parking, adequate amenity space, so all units have access to some outdoor leisure space, adequate infrastructure and adequate water pressure and many other factors that could reduce the quality of life."

Bev Zubot with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues wants the city to have strict criteria before awarding permits for secondary suites. (CBC) The federation urged the city to adopt a more discretionary approach to permits.They would like homeowners to prove to development officers that their plans for secondary suites don't impact the quality of life for neighbouring residents.

"We do want to get this right."

Anne Stevenson, a senior planner with the city's bylaw team, said secondary suites are often referred to as 'invisible density' because they don't usually change the exterior appearance of a home.

She said they have "minimal impact on adjacent properties and existing appearance of neighbourhoods."

However, the 'invisible density' doesn't reflect the issue of parking.

Packed parking

The proposed bylaw amendments don't alter the city's parking requirements, Stevenson said.

A single-detached home requires one parking spot on the property. Unless the home is close to a transit station, the city requires adding another parking space for the secondary suite.

Allan Bolstad, civics director with the Ritchie community league, said two spots are likely not enough for most families.

Gotta do something about these cars - Allan Bolstad, Ritchie community league

"If everybody's got a couple of cars, well, this whole thing is going to fall apart."

He believes two elements are key in making the city's plan work.

One is for people to give up vehicles and existing homeowners to start parking in their own garages.

"What doesn't make sense is somebody comes into an area here with a suburban attitude that they're still going to keep all of their vehicles, they still need all four of them."

He said a lot of Edmontonians are in the habit of parking on the street instead of in their own garages.

"Gotta do something about these cars," he said. "Get their car in their garage. It's stuffed with other stuff."

Stevenson said it's up to individual homeowners whether they want to park in their garage, in their driveway or on the street.

She said 17 per cent of single-detached homeowners park on the street.

"The city streets are a shared resource," she said. "As long as people are parked legally, anyone, any Edmontonian, is able to park on a residential street."

She said community members can approach the city to introduce some "on-street parking management tools," such as parking time limits and paid parking.

"That's a decision that's taken as a community as a whole."

Illegal suites

Relaxing the rules on secondary suites will hopefully encourage homeowners currently renting illegally to step up and get proper permits.

The city doesn't know how many illegal suites there are, but tried to gauge the numbers by having a summer student check listings on Kijiji.

"We found that for every one that was listed that had a permit, there were about three that were listed on Kijiji that didn't have permits," Stevenson said.

Edmonton currently has about 3,500 legal secondary suites, making up nearly two per cent of the housing.

She said the illegal suites likely make up about less than 10 per cent of the city's housing.

City is accepting feedback from the public. And city council is holding a public hearing on proposed bylaw changes Aug. 20.

Stevenson said there's no distinct timeline for passing the bylaw to start allowing more secondary suites. The city came up with the 1,600 estimate based on surveys and in-person engagements to gauge interest.

@natashariebe