Parking ban lifts after Edmonton crews work around the clock to reach bare pavement

A parking ban that has been in place since mid-week to allow crews to clear snow and ice from Edmonton streets will end Friday afternoon.

City and contractor crews have worked around the clock to clear major roadways, bus routes, paths and certain city-maintained sidewalks and bike lanes, a city news release said Friday.

The ban ends at 4 p.m Friday.

"Our objective was to get down to bare pavement on collector roads and bus routes to improve driving conditions, and allow warmer weather to dry the roadways instead of melting the accumulation," Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, said in the release.

Under the ban, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, vehicles had to be removed from major roads, bus routes and roads designated with "Seasonal Parking Ban" signs. Any vehicles left on the street during the ban were subject to tagging and towing.

Last week's extreme cold reduced the effectiveness of salt and sand, leaving substantial snowpack on major roads.

The ban was announced on Tuesday. The next day, a major snowfall added another seven centimetres to the mess.

The city said it will provide a minimum of eight hours notice prior to a parking ban going into effect.