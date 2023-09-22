School bus delays causing anxiety for student with disabilities

As Grade 11 student Amelia Martin gets ready for class at L.Y. Cairns School in Edmonton, Susan Oliver watches a GPS tracker to see when the school bus will arrive or if her daughter will be late again.

Since the first day of school, Oliver said the family has received daily notifications that Amelia's bus would be late. On some days, the wait times extend to upwards of 75 minutes — or worse.

"Some days, the bus hasn't picked her up at all," she said. "And by 11:30 a.m., we've had to drive her or she's missed a day of school."

School bus delays have been a growing issue across Alberta in recent years, which is having an impact on students like Amelia who live with a developmental disability and are often routine-oriented. The other kids on Amelia's bus, most of whom also live with a disability, are anxious by the time the bus has arrived, Oliver said.

"[It's] really uncomfortable and unsteady," Amelia said. "With the disability, it's so frustrating."

As Grade 11 student Amelia Martin gets ready for school, Susan Oliver watches an online GPS tracker to see when her daughter's school bus might arrive. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Oliver said she has spoken with school administrators who directed them to Edmonton Public Schools (EPSB). She wrote a letter to superintendent Darrel Robertson, calling for busing solutions for all students.

She was put into contact with the bus transportation department, which told her it was looking into the issue.

Anna Batchelor, communications consultant for Edmonton Public Schools, confirmed in an email to CBC News that L.Y. Cairns School has experienced school bus delays due to issues with driver staffing.

She said the EPSB's Student Transportation team has heard from some impacted families and is working with yellow bus carriers to minimize disruptions, report delays and provide updates to schools.

"I understand that driver staffing for the route has been addressed and the situation has improved," Batchelor wrote in an email.

"Many families depend on yellow bus service to ensure their children get to and from school safely each day. We know these delays are disruptive to families and we appreciate their patience and understanding."

Mark Critch, president of the Alberta School Bus Contractors’ Association, said a labour shortage and low wages are at the heart of lengthy school bus delays. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

The group representing Alberta's school bus drivers held a town hall on Thursday with education leadership and parents to explore possible solutions to the lengthy delays.

Mark Critch, president of the Alberta School Bus Contractors' Association, told CBC a labour shortage and low wages are at the heart of the issue. He said members of his organization aren't happy with the status quo and want leadership to understand the gravity of the situation.

"We really want to fix this problem before it gets out of control completely," he said, encouraging parents to have patience as leadership works to come up with solutions.

"Understand the drivers are doing everything they can and it's not their fault; it's an industry-wide problem."

Meanwhile, Oliver and Amelia wait for suitable solutions. Amelia listens to music, reads a book or does some chores to pass the time. But she's hoping to spend less time waiting for the bus in her kitchen and more time in her favourite course.

"My morning class, about cooking," she said.