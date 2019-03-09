Driver of school bus that hit two teens ticketed for careless driving

A school bus driver has been charged with careless driving in connection with a pedestrian collision last month that sent two teenage girls to hospital with serious injuries.

The 44-year-old male driver has been issued a ticket for careless driving, Edmonton police said Monday in a news release.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

A school bus hit two 13-year-old girls in the Hamptons area of west Edmonton on March 8.

The girls were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teens were struck at about 4 p.m. on a Friday afternoon near 205th Street and Hemingway Road.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the collision police said.