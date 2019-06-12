Students uninjured after school bus spotted driving 'erratically,' police say

A school bus driver could face charges, after her school bus was spotted driving "erratically" on Tuesday afternoon in southwest Edmonton, according to police.

A witness reported to police a school bus driving "erratically" at around 3:25 p.m. in the area of Glastonbury Boulevard and Granville Link, police said in a news release.

Approximately 20 elementary school-aged children were on the bus when the bus driver reportedly drove over a curb, knocked over a street sign, stopped in the middle of the road and weaved in and out of the lane, said Edmonton police.

None of the students were injured.

Police pulled the bus over near Hemingway Road and 57th Avenue at around 3:41 p.m.

Another bus was dispatched to bring the children home, police said.

The 39-year-old female bus driver was arrested and charges are pending.