Two children suffer minor injuries in school bus collision, Edmonton police say

One child was taken to an Edmonton hospital and another was treated at the scene after an school bus collided with another vehicle Thursday afternoon.

About 20 children were on the bus when the collision happened at about 3 p.m., police said in an email.

Two children suffered minor injuries; one was taken to hospital for "precautionary reasons," police said.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said road conditions are thought to have contributed to the crash.

A second school bus was sent to take the children home.

All lanes of 127th Street were closed from Yellowhead Trail to 118th Avenue while police investigated the collision.