Edmonton school boards push for mandatory masking, isolation requirements

Pressure is mounting on the Alberta government to take more measures to protect students from COVID-19 when most schools resume in September.

Edmonton Catholic and public school boards have written letters to the province's education and health ministers, requesting the authority to mandate masks in schools and require people sick with COVID-19 to isolate.

"We have seen that 'personal responsibility' is not reliable as a public health measure and can force individuals into having to choose between maintaining their employment or maintaining their health," Edmonton public school board chair Trisha Estabrooks wrote in a Tuesday letter to the ministers.

The letter, made public Thursday morning, said the now-dominant delta strain of coronavirus is highly transmissible, and that Canada's chief public health officer said the country is at the start of a fourth wave of COVID-19 while vaccination rates are not high enough to provide herd immunity.

Almost all Edmonton elementary school students — children younger than age 12 — are ineligible to be vaccinated.

"We do not want staff, students and families to have to transition in and out of classrooms," Estabrooks writes.

The board wants the same health measures that applied last school year to remain in effect this coming year, including daily health screening checklists, student cohorts, mandatory masks for all students in Grades 4 to 12 and staff when they can't maintain physical distance, access to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and mandatory isolation rules for people who test positive.

On Monday, a swath of changes will come into effect province-wide as the Alberta government removes enforceable restrictions in place for most of the pandemic. Among these, isolation following a positive test will be recommended but not required and free testing will only be done as required for patient-care decisions. Publicly funded testing centres will close.

Educators are in limbo, waiting for the province to provide guidance for September's return to school under this new approach.

Estabrooks said Edmonton Public Schools needs to see that plan by noon on Friday at the latest. Families of children in Edmonton Catholic and public schools must indicate by Monday whether their children will attend school in person or online this fall.

The Edmonton Catholic school board also sent a letter to the ministers on Wednesday, spokesperson Christine Meadows said in an email.

The board is asking for four measures, "minimally," during the next few months:

Mandatory masking for students in Grades 4 to 9, elementary and junior high school staff, and all students riding school buses

Recommending all students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 who can wear masks do

Legally requiring all Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate

Expanding the school immunization program to include COVID-19 shots for 12 to 18-year-olds

The board has not shared the letter publicly. Meadows said board chair Sandra Palazzo would not do an interview.

Alberta teachers issue similar calls

The Alberta Teachers' Association also issued on Thursday nine requests of the government. Among them is a call to immediately change course on the decision to eliminate public testing centres and routine contact tracing.

The association says abandoning those practices will "leave students, parents and staff working blind to the exposure risk that could exist in classrooms."

The association wants a vaccination program in schools for students and the provision of rapid testing kits to identify potential local outbreaks in the absence of contact tracing.

It wants improved HVAC systems and money for schools to buy portable HEPA filters to help trap the airborne virus particles.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange has not yet publicly responded to the requests.

A spokesperson previously said a school plan for fall was coming mid-August.