Edmonton safety code inspections go virtual

When the pandemic began, the City of Edmonton found a way to make sure building could continue: Remote Video Inspection (RVI).

Before the pandemic, if Todd Lefebvre wanted to pull permits, the inspection process of the finished product was a fairly smooth one.

As the owner of Todd's Mechanical, he would finish the job, log onto a computer, book the inspection, and within a couple of days he would find out if it passed, never having to step back on site.

But this week, he installed a furnace and booked the inspection online as he normally would. Instead of a date for inspection, he received a call from the city saying they had to do it virtually.

The City of Edmonton has started moving to RVI when social distancing or other safety protocols related to COVID-19 can't be met.

"It was about finding a solution to keep construction and city building moving forward," said Chad Rich, general supervisor of safety codes inspections for the City of Edmonton.

A little more than 800 of the virtual safety code building and trade permit inspections for things like building, plumbing, gas electrical and HVAC have been conducted since March.

Todd Lefebvre is a contractor who is just figuring out how the new remote video inspections work. (Submitted by Todd Lefebvre)

Lefebvre's work is in a home that is occupied, which is why he has to set up the RVI.

"Well, it's kind of a conundrum," Lefebvre told CBC in an interview. "They gave me the option to let my customer do this, but my concern is my customer wouldn't know how. Wouldn't understand. And if the inspectors are asking the mechanical questions, it might be more of a headache."

Now Lefebvre will book the RVI with the inspector, make the arrangements to go back to the customer's property, and then do the virtual inspection himself.

"I do know it's going to inconvenience me a little.

"Contractors and customers are kind of learning the protocol as we go," said Rich. "And our success rates have been really good, so I'm quite happy with the results."

An Inspector works remotely to inspect safety codes, using video calling apps. (City of Edmonton)

Lefebvre believes it will get better as the process is streamlined.

"I need to figure out as a contractor the steps I need to take to expedite this, and they need to figure out as a city the steps they need to take to expedite it for professionals."

Once the pandemic ends, Rich believes the RVI could stick around.

"I see a real opportunity for them to continue. They aren't a be-all and end-all for every type of inspection." Chad Rich told CBC's Radio Active. "But I absolutely see a future for this."