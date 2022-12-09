Well-being grants aim to make Edmonton safer, foster inclusion

The City of Edmonton is aiming to foster safety and well-being through investing in community groups.

Across Edmonton, 25 organizations have received grants for initiatives focused on improving well-being in the city.

The $1.5 million in funding announced by the City of Edmonton on Thursday is part of a plan toward becoming a safer city.

"These diverse grant recipients put forward inspiring and innovative projects to make Edmonton a more inclusive and connected city," said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi during a news conference at the Islamic Family and Social Services Association.

The Roots on Six initiative was among those who are getting funding. It is a collaboration between the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society and religious organizations including the Islamic association. The initiative will receive $100,000 to help foster inclusion in the city.

"It's a recognition that a path forward requires potlucks, not padlocks, that we share stories and that we can build together what we cannot build alone," said Cheryl Whiskeyjack with the Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society.

Roots on Six describes itself as a "digital storytelling platform exploring and celebrating the resilience of multigenerational newcomers and Indigenous peoples," according to its website. It aims to amplify voices through storytelling, poetry, film, and photography.

The groups began working together in 2015 to help welcome Syrian refugees to Edmonton. Since then, Roots on Six has hosted joint celebrations for World Refugee Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

Omar Yaqub with the Islamic Family and Social Services Association said the financial support will allow for a greater focus on the partnership. He said that it will create more opportunities for people to come together.

"When people have strong connections in a city, they are more likely to venture out. They are more likely to report a robust sense of well-being," said Yaqub.

Yaqub said the funding will help Roots on Six double down on efforts to help people recovering from isolation due to the pandemic — something echoed by other partners in the group.

"We can really build some possibility for a diverse way of sharing story and history, because that's the foundation of good relations and it's also the foundation of right relations," said Suzanne Gross, a bridge building coordinator with Mennonite Church Alberta.

Omar Yaqub with the Islamic Family and Social Services Association said the funding will help the Roots on Six partnership to rebound after the pandemic. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Sohi noted that although 25 groups are getting funding, there were 201 applicants that were not successful.

"There's a lot of interest in the community to undertake anti-racism work, to do our part on reconciliation, and help build a safer city, " said Sohi.

"There will be opportunities in the future to evaluate this program and [determine] whether we need to add more resources."