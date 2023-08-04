Edmonton's zoning bylaw falls short on climate action, affordable housing, opponents tell council

A lack of landscaping, weak regulation for developers and the potential to lose a lot of trees — these are a few criticisms residents expressed about Edmonton's proposed zoning bylaw on the second day of a public hearing Tuesday.

More than 130 people have signed up to speak against the changes, which the city says aims to simplify building around the city and encourage more housing options and prices.

Beverly Zubot with the Scona District Community Council suggested the city amend the medium and large residential zones to include landscaping requirements.

"The proposed bylaw focuses on increasing density," Zubot said. "Density alone does not achieve climate resiliency, healthy environment or inclusive, livable communities with affordable housing."

Soft landscaping, she argues, will help the city reach these goals. She said the communitiy council believes that 30 per cent of a property's area should be covered with soil, plants and trees.

"We really, really want to emphasize the importance of having it in higher density zones," she said.

Others are worried that building denser might lead to losing trees, unnecessarily.

Affordable housing

Devon Beggs said he believes the city needs more density, more affordable housing in all neighbourhoods and should aim to be more environmentally sustainable.

He criticized the bylaw for not including regulations on short-term rentals, noting that owners of these units make a lot more money than renting them at an affordable rate.

"How do full-time short-term rentals improve the community, provide affordable housing, decrease our climate impact?"

He said an infill duplex next to his house rents out two short-term rentals where "owners are making a fortune on passive income."

"This bylaw as it stands will simply give developers more leeway, more options and more profits."

Teresa Spinelli, owner and operator of the Italian Centre on 95th Street and a resident of McCauley, urged city staff to amend the bylaw to restrict further social service agencies and shelters from opening in the neighbourhood.

"It's already hard to run a business, let alone an inner-city business," Spinelli said.

"We ask that administration embed regulations directly into the mixed-use zone of the zoning bylaw that limit the concentration of supportive housing, permanent, seasonal, day and overnight shelters, as well as related services such as safe injection sites."

Council has already heard from more than 100 people who support the bylaw.

Council is slated to hear from another 100 people in opposition to the revamped bylaw as the public hearing continues Wednesday and Thursday, before it votes on whether to approve the bylaw.