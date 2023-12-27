Edmonton's Palestinian community unites for a sombre holiday season

Edmonton's Palestinian community came together for the holidays to commemorate the lives lost as the 11-week Israel-Hamas war continues.

This holiday season has been a sombre time as Christian members of the Palestinian community forgo traditional celebrations.

More than 700 Edmontonians gathered for a night of traditional dabke dance and speeches, which the Canada Palestine Cultural Association held at the Arca Banquet Hall Monday.

"It's really about gathering the Palestinian community and some of our allies and supporters and bringing them together," said Danielle Jabbor, a Palestinian Christian who handles communication work with the association.

"We're trying to build up the community spirit and heal together."

Over 700 Edmontonians gathered for a night of traditional dabke dance and speeches which were held by the Canada Palestine Cultural Association at the Arca Banquet Hall on Monday. (Submitted by Submitted by Mousa Qasqas)

For Jabbor, being a Palestinian Christian during this time has meant growing closer to her faith, especially given how small the Palestinian-Christian community is both in Edmonton and globally.

"I don't know many of the Palestinian Christians; there are a lot of Arab Christians who join, and in support of Palestine, so we have a lot of our Lebanese brothers and sisters who joined from the churches, as well as Syrian," Jabbor said.

"We're few and far between, but we try to maintain our faith and our connections to our homelands."

LISTEN | Palestinian Christian theologian explains why Christmas celebrations were cancelled

Day 6 9:16 Palestinian Christians prepare for a subdued Christmas in Bethlehem The city of Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is said to be the birthplace of Christ and typically draws worshipers from around the world at Christmas but Mitri Raheb, a Christian Palestinian theologian who was born and raised in Bethlehem, says many of the festivities have been canceled this year because of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel declared war after Hamas militants stormed across the border on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages. Israel has vowed to keep up the fight until Hamas is destroyed and removed from power in Gaza and all the hostages are freed.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps in central Gaza and ordered residents to evacuate as the military expanded its ground offensive.

Christians make up around two per cent of the population across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories and have a smaller proportion in Gaza, according to Protecting Holy Land Christians, a campaign organized by the Heads of Churches in Jerusalem.

The city of Bethlehem, famed as the biblical birthplace of Jesus and now in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, cancelled Christmas celebrations this year.

The usual nativity scene in Manger Square — featuring baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph and farm animals — was placed amid rubble and razor wire. This scene was inspired by images and videos of people being pulled from the rubble in Gaza, members of the religious community in Bethlehem have said.

WATCH | This Palestinian man celebrated Christmas last year with his family. Now they are in a refugee camp

No season of joy for Palestinian family Duration 1:35 Hazem Saba and his family celebrated Christmas in their Gaza City home last year but are displaced in Rafah this year amid the 11-week Israel-Hamas war. 'There's a lot of death in Gaza ... a lot of buildings destroyed,' he said. 'We can't celebrate anything.'

"I've grown closer to my faith. I've always regarded myself as a Christian. But these last couple of months, I've really been going back to church and trying to connect with that side of my heritage again," Jabbor said, noting her grandfather lived in Ein Arik in Ramallah.

"But I've also found comfort in like Islamic religion and the Islamic leaders who are just preaching peace and love."

Mousa Qasqas, a media spokesperson for the Canada Palestine Cultural Association, said it is vital to show solidarity with the Palestinian-Christian community.

"It's important that we come together as a community, with Muslims and non-Muslims, Christians, Indigenous [peoples]. There's a lot of folks right now that are standing in solidarity," Qasqas said.

"It's a recognition and a commemoration of the sacrifices that the people in Palestine have made. So in their honour ... they're voiceless, so we're here to be their voice."