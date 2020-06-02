Edmonton's craft beer producers tap into delivery market during pandemic  

The closure of bars and restaurants during the pandemic gave Edmonton craft beer producers little choice but to go looking for customers online.

But the online market has allowed business remain steady over the last two and half months, as the demand for beer delivery started flowing.

At Blind Enthusiasm Brewing in Edmonton's Ritchie Neighbourhood, demand has been steady.

Although the taproom at Biera is still closed, owner Greg Zeschuk and his team can often be found working on a busy assembly line.

Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company owner, Greg Zeschuk holds up one of his brewery's beers that comes to your door in a box. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

"The beer delivery business for all of us was a, 'hey, down the road we'll get to this.' It was like the number 14 on the to-do list. When this happened it became number one," said Zeschuk.

Zeschuk says hundreds of bottles of the brewery's products are boxed and shipped every week.

He says the demand ramped up as word got out about beer delivery.

"AGLC, the city and the province have been really great about letting us do business, that's one of the great things about this as well, they haven't hampered our ability to kind of survive," said Zeschuk, who also serves on the board with the Alberta Small Brewers Association.

Just a couple of kilometres south is Sea Change Brewing Company, which has been selling beer for about two and a half years.

Before the pandemic hit, the company had established a loyal following with beers like "The Wolf" and "Prairie Fairy," and opened up a second location in Beaumont.

Sea Change Brewing Co. founding partner Ian McIntosh holds up some of the company's beers in the brewery. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

You could sample Sea Change's beer in 80 Edmonton bars and restaurants. But once businesses were shuttered, sales dried up.

"When everything shut down, it was a little scary, we were for all intents and purposes wiped off the map," said Ian McIntosh, one of the founding partners at Sea Change.

'We couldn't keep up'

When the pandemic began, Sea Change needed to come up with a plan B.



"About an hour after our first Instagram post the phone was ringing off the hook, so much so that we couldn't keep up," said McIntosh.

McIntosh says the company even hired back employees it let go on the same day thanks to online demand taking off.

For newer breweries, the opportunity to sell and deliver beer online meant keeping the lights on.

The Growlery Beer Company, located along Airport Road in the Kingsway area, is celebrating its one year anniversary this month.

"When things really hit, it was like, OK we can either take it lying down or start paddling and hustling and getting our beer out there," said Growlery co-owner Kevin Danard.

Danard said online orders haven't replaced tap room sales, but "it's close."

'Opened a lot of people's eyes'

Dannard said one important change was the brewery is now able to can its beer, which helped them get their beer onto liquor store shelves and delivered to people's homes.

Head brewer Matt Cockle, left, and The Growlery Beer Co. co-owner Kevin Danard stand in the brewery's taproom. (Min Dhariwal/CBC)

"You know I'm hoping that once things do hopefully normalize that there's still that support when we kind of get through this.

"I think it's opened up a lot of people's eyes that you know a lot of products that we make here in Edmonton are really great products, and we should be proud of that and help each other out."