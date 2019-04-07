Goal horn sounds for CBC Edmonton radio doc at national RTDNA awards

The sound of the goal horn blaring also now means a win for CBC Edmonton and Edmonton AM's Clare Bonnyman.

Bonnyman took home the award in the Sports - Feature Reporting category Saturday in Toronto at the annual Radio, Television and Digital News Association (RTDNA) national awards dinner.

Her story A Winning Sound explored the source and folklore behind the NHL's 31 goal horns.

THIS IS COOL THANKS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDN2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDN2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/CYlgPB6AvF">pic.twitter.com/CYlgPB6AvF</a> —@namynnob

Bonnyman also took home the award at the prairie regional awards dinner in early April.

Stephanie Coombs, director of journalism and programming for CBC Edmonton, is thrilled to see Bonnyman's hard work recognized.

"I'm so incredibly excited for Clare," Coombs said. "This award puts her among the best and brightest journalists in the country."

Bonnyman says she never expected to be the winner of a sports related award.

"I think that's the result of working in a creative newsroom that encourages stories that are out of the box," Bonnyman said. "I am so grateful to the CBC Edmonton team and to my colleagues on Edmonton AM for the opportunity to create this piece, especially to Falice Chin, who shares her energy and passion with us every day."

WINNER: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RTDNA2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RTDNA2019</a> Sports - Feature Reporting<br>· <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> - A Winning Sound —@RTDNA_Canada

CBC Edmonton was nominated in seven other categories at the regional awards last month, including two more in the Sports - Feature Reporting.

I Can Tackle Just as Hard, by CBC reporter Julia Lipscombe, showcases Reid Maxwell, an 11-year-old in St. Albert whose passion for junior peewee football hides that he plays on a prosthetic leg.

Pompoms to Powerhouse, by video producers Rick Bremness and Rob Muldaner, chronicles Dianne Greenough's career from high-school phys-ed teacher to a 23-year reign as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos Cheer Team, where she redefined the sport by introducing acrobatics and male team members.